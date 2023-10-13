Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the importance of raising awareness about glaucoma, a condition he referred to as the “silent killer of sight.”

Speaking at a seminar in observance of World Sight Day, organized by the Al-Mustafa Trust here on Friday, Dr. Jamal Nasir underscored that glaucoma is not only the most dangerous eye disease but also the leading cause of blindness worldwide. Dr. Nasir revealed alarming statistics, stating that over seven million people worldwide are affected by glaucoma, and tragically, about one million individuals in Pakistan have lost their sight due to this insidious disease. He stressed that to combat eye diseases effectively, it is imperative to control diabetes, blood pressure, and air pollution, as these factors have a detrimental impact on vision. Dr. Nasir highlighted that individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure are more susceptible to developing glaucoma. The minister also shared a ray of hope, noting that early diagnosis and treatment can control a staggering 80 percent of glaucoma cases. He pointed out that individuals aged 40 and above, as well as those with weak eyesight, are at higher risk of developing glaucoma. Moreover, Dr. Nasir emphasized the importance of regular eye check-ups for family members if the disease is present in one individual. He cautioned that symptoms of glaucoma typically manifest after significant vision damage has occurred. Therefore, he advised anyone experiencing eye pain, headaches, poor vision, dizziness, redness of the eyes, or blurred vision to consult an ophthalmologist promptly. He highlighted that eyesight is a precious gift from Allah Almighty, and it is the responsibility of every individual to protect and cherish this blessing. He recommended that individuals over 50 years of age should undergo an annual eye check-up. Furthermore, Dr. Nasir acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Al-Mustafa Trust in treating eye diseases. He noted that the theme of World Sight Day 2023 is “Love your eyes at work,” a global call to corporate leaders to prioritize their employees eye health and recognize the importance of vision in the workplace.