Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Gurdawara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib Friday.

Parbandhak Committee Chairman and office-bearers Giani Prem Singh, Giani Dia Singh and Balwand Singh warmly received CM Mohsin Naqvi. CM inspected Amrat Jal Well and directed to arrange packing of the Amrat Jal water in the bottles. CM said that water will be packed in the bottles and will be given to Sikh pilgrims.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take review with regard to installation of a special water plant for Amrat Jal Well. CM stated that religious places of Sikh community will be nicely taken care of adding that excellent arrangements will be made for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims arriving on the eve of Birthday Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. CM visited Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak. Singh Sahab Narend Singh performed Path and received the Royal Decree (Hukam Nama). CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation listened the Path. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation members were worn Saropa as a mark of respect. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation also inspected Shaheed Stan Palki Sahab in the memory of Sikh leaders embracing martyrdom in 1921. CM especially visited Langar Hall and took food by sitting alongside the Sikh community. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation members especially thanked the Sikh leaders on extending their warm hospitality. CM Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the minority communities especially Sikh community.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the esteemed Sarovar water pond. CM lauded the arrangements being made at the Gurdawara. The leaders of Sikh community while talking on this occasion stated that CM Mohsin Naqvi has won the hearts of Sikh community across the globe. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. Moreover, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Azfar Ali Nasir, paid a visit to the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defense Mor Flyover Projects. Displaying a remarkable commitment, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally covered a distance of 1.25 kilometers, walking from Cavalry Ground to Ghora Chowk, to inspect the progress of both projects. The hands-on approach of Chief Minister Naqvi, involving continuous visits and daily monitoring, has significantly accelerated the work pace.