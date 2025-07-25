Dpm Dar Arrives In Washington For Talks With Us Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Washington on a one-day official visit, where he is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department.

Foreign Office said that the meeting would focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, with particular emphasis on enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

Dar’s meeting with Secretary Rubio is expected to take place at 8pmPakistan Standard Time tonight.

The foreign office spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful diplomacy, emphasizing that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

“It is now up to India to decide what course of policy it wants to pursue,” the spokesperson added.

DPM Dar earlier had said the cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations such as the OIC is not a diplomatic accessory but it is an indispensable imperative.

He was presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council on cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the cooperation between the United Nations and the OIC is firmly based on Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, which highlights the significance of regional arrangements in supporting the Security Council’s primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

He said that OIC has consistently served as a bridge, connecting the global with regional efforts, and aligning political with the humanitarian priorities. He further said that OIC has been an indispensable interlocutor for the United Nations, also deeply attached to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Ishaq Dar said that, on the important issue of UN Security Council reform, the OIC Member States have called for adequate representation in any category of an expanded Security Council, in line with the OIC’s long-held position.