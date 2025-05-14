Donald Trump lands in Doha for key talks on Peace, Military collaboration

DOHA — US President Donald Trump landed in Qatar for high-level talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to advace military ties.

American President was warmly received at Amiri Diwan, where he gets pompous welcome. Trump and the Emir entered the palace together, and two leaders engaged in discussions focused on expanding military and security cooperation, as well as enhancing bilateral ties in various sectors, including energy and investment.

This visit, which follows Trump’s address at the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, reaffirms America’s commitment to supporting its Gulf allies.

Under latest visit, Trump now looks forward to working closely with Qatar to promote peace and stability in region. He further expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s warm hospitality.

Qatari Emir, in his remarks, expressed eagerness for the visit, highlighting the potential to strengthen U.S.-Qatari relations across multiple fronts. “This is an opportunity to bring peace to the region,” said Emir Tamim, who praised Trump as a “man of peace.”

Trump’s visit to Middle Eastern nation is expected to further solidify growing partnership between the U.S. and Qatar, setting the stage for deeper collaboration in the years to come.