Pak PM, Army Chief Laud Troops for Crushing Offensive against India in ‘Marka-e-Haq’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership united in honoring Armed Forces’ role in Marqa-e-Haq. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, as well as the Defence Minister, visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot on Tuesday. The visit was aimed at commending the Armed Forces of Pakistan for their exceptional performance during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, part of the broader Marqa-e-Haq campaign.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), were also present during the high-level visit. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by military leadership, including the Corps Commander of Gujranwala.

PM Sharif received a detailed operational briefing on the conduct of the operation and the current combat readiness of the Corps. He praised the Armed Forces for their swift and effective response to what he termed as “unprovoked aggression” from the adversary.

“Within hours, our brave soldiers responded with unmatched precision and discipline, successfuly defending the nation against a blatant act of hostility,” said the Prime Minister. “The unwavering courage and commitment shown by our forces reflect the true spirit of Pakistan.”

During his interaction with frontline troops, Prime Minister Sharif expressed admiration for their high morale, professional excellence, and constant readiness. He described the personnel as the “crown jewels of the nation” and affirmed the government’s full support for the military.

Addressing the humanitarian cost of the recent aggression, the Prime Minister condemned the targeting of civilians, including women and children, calling it a grave violation of international laws and moral standards. He reiterated Pakistan’s earlier offer for a neutral investigation—an offer he said was ignored by the opposing side, which instead chose confrontation over truth.

“The world must take notice of these crimes, and let it be known that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty or the safety of its people,” he stated.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the operation, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the sacrifices of the fallen will never be forgotten. “Our martyrs are the pride of the nation. Their blood has defended this land, and we are eternally indebted to them.”