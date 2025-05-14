Punjab begins probe into medicines theft at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE – Punjab government has initiated probe on the reports of irregular dispensation of medicines against prescriptions at Lahore General Hospital.

According to official records, several patients were dispensed antibiotics in large quantities despite not being prescribed by the authorized medical officers. Notably, the medications included ciprofloxacin, co-amoxiclav, clarithromycin, cefixime, and moxifloxacin — powerful antibiotics typically reserved for specific infections.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has directed LGH Medical Superintendent to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report/comments along with the fixation of responsibility upon the delinquents within three days.

“I am directed to inform that several instances of irregular dispensation of medicines at your hospital have been reported to this Department, wherein medications are being dispensed in a manner that does not align with the prescriptions issued by Authorized Medical Attendant. This poses a direct risk to patient safety and the effectiveness of treatment”, reads a letter addressed to the MS of LGH.

“In view of the above, I am directed to request you to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report/comments along with the fixation of responsibility upon the delinquents, to this Department within Three (03) days, positively.

“I am, further, directed to request to ensure that all medicine dispensation strictly adheres to prescriptions through the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), without any alterations. Any staff found involved in such practices must be held accountable, and corrective measures must be implemented to prevent recurrence/ any untoward event”, the letter further reads.

According to official records, one case involves Mr. Shakeel, whose prescription called for anti-hypertensives, anti-diabetics, and anti-hyperlipidemics. However, he was instead dispensed three antibiotics — 30 tablets each — with no clear medical justification.

Similarly, Mr. Allah Ditta, who was treated for dysphagia and abdominal pain, was erroneously provided the same combination of antibiotics in 20-tablet packs.

In a separate instance, Mr. M. Shahbaz was advised a combination of tamsulosin, ciprofloxacin (only as part of a limited regimen), diclofenac, and tramadol with PCM. Contrary to instructions, he received four different antibiotics in quantities far exceeding standard protocols.

Another patient, Mr. Naseem, was prescribed Velosef and Danzen DS. Yet, records indicate he was supplied with cefixime, amlodipine, allopurinol, and co-amoxiclav — an entirely different medication profile from that recommended by the attending medical authority (AMA).