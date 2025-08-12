Do you know the number of consumers using below 200 electricity units/month?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari said both protected and non-protected electricity consumers have witnessed a significant relief in power tariffs in recent months.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, he said the electricity price dropped by up to 58 percent for protected consumers while others have also received relief between 11% and 17% depending on usage slabs.

He revealed that the number of electricity consumers using less than 200 units per month has increased massively in Pakistan.

Number of Consumers Using Less Than 200 Units

He said the number of electricity consumers using below 200 units per month has surged from 6 to 7 million to approximately 18.3 million in Pakistan

Responding to questions during the session, Leghari stated that nearly 18.5 million domestic users receive a subsidy of around 90% on consumption between 0 to 100 units, while those using 100 to 200 units benefit from an estimated 70% subsidy.

However, he acknowledged that changes in the tariff slab could impact billing by at least one unit.

Highlighting recent developments, the minister said that over the past nine months, electricity prices for low-consumption consumers have been reduced by up to 60%. This reduction is part of a broader effort to ease the financial burden on households. He added that the tariff, including taxes, has been brought down from Rs. 48.7 to Rs. 38.4 per unit.

Leghari noted that cross-subsidy collections from the industrial sector, which stood at Rs. 255 billion in June 2024, have now been reduced to Rs. 94 billion. “We have successfully reduced the burden of cross-subsidies without passing it onto domestic users,” he asserted.

The minister also clarified that no electricity tariff has been offered for cryptocurrency-related activities so far. Currently, around 7,000 MW of surplus electricity is available in the system, and the national grid serves approximately 35 million users.