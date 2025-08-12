Pakistani forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have neutralised three more Indian-sponsored terrorists, killing total 50 during four days in operation against militants in Sambaza area along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob district in Balochistan.

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District from 7-9 August 2025, during which forty seven khwarij were sent to hell; on night 10/11 April 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” ISPR said in a press release on Tuesday.

During the conduct of the operation, three more India-backed terrorists were hunted down and successfully neutralised. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan, ISPR said.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to launch an operation against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur and Khyber district.

Reports said a jirga held with militants in the district has failed, after which action will be taken against terrorists in both Bajaur and Khyber districts.

The tribal elders, during the jirga, had presented three demands to the militants, including vacating the area, but the terrorists refused to leave.

It is reported that around 300 terrorists are present in two areas of Mamund Tehsil, Bajaur, while more than 80% of the terrorists in Bajaur and Khyber are of Afghan origin.

Sources further revealed that Mamund Tehsil in Bajaur has a population of over 300,000, out of which more than 40,000 people have already left their homes.

Malakand Commissioner Abid Wazir told a news channel that arrangements for accommodation of the displaced people have been completed. He said that 107 government buildings in Khar have been allocated for this purpose, and a tent village will also be established at the Khar Sports Complex. All necessary facilities will be provided to the displaced families.