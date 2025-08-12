India stoops to new lows to harass officials of Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

ISLAMABAD – Indian authorities have once again started harassing the officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, violating the international ethics and norms.

Reports said four Pakistani diplomats, who are residing in private rental accommodations, have been served eviction notices. The notices were issued by the landlords even before the rental agreements had expired.

It has also been reported that the Pakistani diplomats are under constant surveillance, and essential services such as gas and internet at their residences are being intermittently disrupted.

Additionally, reports revealed that visa extensions for 17 staff members, including the diplomats, are pending with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Pakistan had submitted requests for visa extensions between three to five months ago.

Reports further claimed that the water supply to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has been cut off, and the delivery of Indian newspapers to the mission has been suspended for the past one and a half months.

The Pakistani High Commission has reportedly informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the graving situation.