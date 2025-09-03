Distinguished Participation of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency at IATF 2025

Algeria is preparing to host the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair from September 4 to 10, 2025. The Algerian Investment Promotion Agency will have a strong presence at three major events, underscoring Algeria’s role as a driver of African economic integration.

“Algeria Day – Investment and Trade Forum” (September 4, at the International Conference Center)

Under the theme: “Algeria: An Emerging Platform for Investment and Trade in Africa,” the forum highlights Algeria as a promising destination thanks to its growing economy, stimulating reforms, modern infrastructure, and strategic location. Sessions will discuss the business climate, investment opportunities, integration into value chains, and strengthening South-South partnerships.

A mini-summit of African investment promotion agencies (September 5 at the Exhibition Centre) in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and with the support of WAIPA, with the participation of 30 African agencies and international experts, will discuss innovation, digital transformation, innovative financing, and the role of agencies in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Algeria’s pavilion at the exhibition will provide a platform to showcase the business climate, investment opportunities, and financing mechanisms, with direct meetings with investors and exchange of expertise.

A major continental event attracting more than 2,000 exhibitors and 35,000 professional visitors from 140 countries, reflecting Algeria’s position as a pivotal economic hub in Africa.