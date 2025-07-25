Dialogue highlights negative impact of obesity

Call for collective efforts to combat non-communicable diseases

A dialogue titled “Unordinary Partnerships to Shape a Healthier Tomorrow” on Thursday brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers and leaders to address the crucial issue of serious chronic diseases, particularly obesity, which impacts millions across Pakistan.

The event was organized by Novo Nordisk Pakistan and the outgoing Ambassador of Denmark MrJakobLinulf was the chief guest on the occasion.

Senior management of Novo Nordisk Pakistan was also present there.

Speaking on the occasion, MrJakobLinulf emphasized the importance of collaboration, in healthcare by Danish companies like Novo Nordisk operating in Pakistan.

He said, “Partnerships are essential in the fight against obesity. Together, we can foster a healthier society and defeat obesity. I am confident that this culture will continue to positively impact the people of Pakistan.”

RashedRafique Butt, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pakistan, shared the organization’s 100-year legacy of embracing new ideas and different approaches to defeat serious chronic disease which is reflected in their new corporate brand platform – Unordinary Drives Change. He stated, “Having pioneered scientific breakthroughs, and with over 25 years of obesity research, our GLP-1 treatment supports millions in achieving effective weight loss.

Addressing obesity requires collaborationand concerted efforts with diverse network of organizations and stakeholders including government, associations, communities and NGOs—to overcome barriers and drive real change for a healthier future for all”.

Highlighting the urgent need for action, Dr. JavedAkram, President, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, emphasized that obesity affects nearly 38 million people in Pakistan and is classified as a disease by the World Health Organization.

He acknowledged the extensive impact of obesity on both individuals and the healthcare system.

Dr. A H Amir, President, Pakistan Society of Obesity, urged the stakeholders to prioritize countering obesity in the public health discussions, advocating for an inclusive approach that promotes prevention and management while combating the stigma around obesity through effective media campaigns.

The event concluded with a unified call to action, encouraging attendees to raise awareness and build collaborative efforts to combat the obesity epidemic in Pakistan.

Novo Nordisk Pakistan remains committed to dedicated to leading the way in defeating obesity where healthier, longer lives are not just a possibility for some, but a reality for many.