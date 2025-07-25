How to download property registry online at home comfort in Punjab?

LAHORE – In a significant step towards digitizing land administration, the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) enabled people to download scanned registry documents through Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE).

The move is part of the Punjab government’s broader land reforms initiative to ensure transparency, efficiency, and ease of access in land-related matters.

It has launched the ROD (Record of Deeds) portal to streamline and digitize access to land record rooms.

How to Download Property Registry?

This new system aims at eliminating the hassle of physical visits and long queues by enabling online access to scanned registry documents.

Citizens can now visit [https://rod.pulse.gop.pk] to view and download scanned copies of registries from all sub-registrar offices across Punjab.

With this digitization, PLRA hopes to provide freedom from the chaos of paper-based record rooms, offering a user-friendly and transparent solution for property documentation.