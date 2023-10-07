MULTAN – Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has rejected the reports of any blast in the city or its vicinity.

In a video message available on social media, the commissioner clarified that the sound heard by people in the city was a result of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets breaking the sound barrier (Sonic Boom).

He said security agencies and eyewitnesses have refuted any rumors regarding a blast or explosion in DG Khan.

“The relevant authorities have stated that there was no explosion in DG Khan or its vicinity, & therefore, people should not give credence to such speculations,” he said.