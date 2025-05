Suzuki Mehran Latest Prices in Lahore, Karachi – May 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – Suzuki Mehran, once most-selling hatchback, continues to enjoy strong demand across the country of 242 million, even six years after its production was discontinued. This iconic 800cc vehicle, kwnon for its robust frame and engine used to be only choice for drivers, from urban roads to rural areas.

With affordability, reliability, and low maintenance in focus, Mehran makes waves and quickly became favorite among budget-conscious drivers. Its compact design, fuel efficiency, and easy access to spare parts contributed to its popularity. Despite offering minimal features, Mehran remained a practical option for families and individuals alike.

Mehran’s legacy lives on in the used car market, where it still commands impressive resale value. Even as new models are no longer being produced, demand for the Mehran remains high, particularly in ride-sharing services, where its cost-effectiveness continues to make it a reliable choice.

Suzuki Mehran For Sale in Lahore

Following are price trends for Mehran models in the used car market in Lahore.

Models Price Mehran VX Euro II 2017 12 lacs Mehran VX 2012 7 lacs Mehran VX Euro II 2016 11.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR (CNG) 2010 8.70 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2015 10.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR (CNG) 2007 7.40 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR (CNG) 2006 5.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited 2017 12.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2016 13.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2012 9.9 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2003 4.90 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX (CNG) 2008 4.75 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2007 7.90 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2004 5.80 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2003 7.80 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 1991 4.25 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) 2017 9.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 1992 3.70 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 1992 2.70 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited 2014 9.85 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2018 16.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2019 15.15 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2006 6.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited 2013 10 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2008 70 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX (CNG) 2006 6.25 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX (CNG) 2012 9.5 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 1992 4.8 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2007 7.25 lacs

Mehran For Sale in Karachi

Model Year Price Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2017 15.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II 2019 15.30 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2018 13.35 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2018 13 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2016 12.75 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2014 12 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2012 8.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2012 10 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2015 9.75 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II 2012 9 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 2014 9.40 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2009 7.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR (CNG) 2010 7.80 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX (CNG) 2006 7.25 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2007 6 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2008 6.30 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2009 6.5 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR (CNG) 2006 5.50 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2005 5.95 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX (CNG) 2006 5.90 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2006 5.35 lacs Suzuki Alto 2004 5.75 lacs Suzuki Mehran VX 2005 4.9 lacs Suzuki Mehran VXR 2003 4.85 lacs

NOTE: These prices are from local markets and online auto marketplace, Actual prices may vary slightly.