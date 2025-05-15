DG ISPR asserts Kashmir as ‘Unfinished Chapter of Partition Between Pakistan, India’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on Kashmir, warning India of a ruthless response in case of any misadventure.

In a recent interview with Sky News, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Kashmir issue remains an external problem involving three countries – Pakistan, India, and China. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its land, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

‘Without resolving the Kashmir dispute, peace between Pakistan and India cannot be achieved, ISPR chief said, warning that any attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with a “ruthless response.” He highlighted the seriousness of situation, saying both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers, and any escalation could lead to devastating consequences in the region.

Lieutenant Sharif also underscored New Delhi’s ongoing military presence in Kashmir, which Islamabad termed “harassment” of Kashmiris. Pakistan calls for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and insists that the Kashmiri people must have a say in their own future.

DG ISPR further remarked that Pakistan has achieved major military successes despite India’s numerical superiority. He also noted India’s displeasure over the United States raising the Kashmir issue on the international stage during the current crisis.

“Countries like the USA are well aware of the nuclear risks involved and India’s aggressive ambitions,” he added.

This strong statement from the DG ISPR comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with Pakistan reaffirming its resolve to respond decisively to any aggression.