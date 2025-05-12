Pakistan executes Textbook Modern Warfare in Operation ‘Bunyan-um Marsoos’: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos” marks historic triumph in modern warfare as Pakistan executes Swift, decisive response to curb Indian agression.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said conduct of Pakistan Armed Forces Operation “Bunyan um Marsoos”, on 10 May 2025 as part of the military conflict Marka-e-Haq, was in response to Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night of 6 & 7 May 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

Pakistan vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and brutal killings of our citizens.

Armed Forces thank Almighty Allah for infinite blessings, mercy, help, and divine support. Allah has ordained the believers to retaliate whenever they are wronged. We bow our heads to Him in utmost humility for enabling us to translate our resolve into decisive actions on the battlefield. Our hearts and sympathies are with the wards and families of the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the beloved country.

Operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

We pray for the quick recovery of our injured countrymen. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every officer, soldier, airman, and sailor of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who made this success on the battlefield possible through their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice.

Armed Forces of Pakistan express their profound appreciation and gratitude to the brave Pakistani nation whose unwavering moral strength, resolve, and above all, wholehearted support and prayers remained with us during these trying times.

This support was indeed the most potent force multiplier for the Armed Forces of Pakistan. We are especially indebted to the youth of Pakistan, who became frontline soldiers as the cyber and information warriors of the country.

Profound gratitude is also due to the vibrant media of Pakistan, which stood like Bunyanum Marsoos, a steel wall against the Indian media’s dis-information blitz and reckless war-mongering. We also extend our appreciation to the diplomatic corps for effectively representing Pakistan’s just case on international fora with clarity and conviction.

We express gratitude to our scientists and engineers for developing indigenous and specialized niche technologies that were instrumental in the magnificent success of Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos”. Armed Forces are extremely grateful to the political leadership of all political parties, without any distinction, for the show of unified resolve in our support for the defence of our motherland.

Armed Forces are specifically grateful to the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his Cabinet Ministers for taking destiny-altering decisions for the country and steering it through this critical situation.

Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations. This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo, ISPR said.

All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points. Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26 military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also mainland India.

The targets included Air Force and Aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala, and Pathankot, all of which sustained major damages.