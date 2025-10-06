DG ISI Lt Gen Asim Malik’s tenure extended until further notice: report

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik’s tenure has been extended, and he will continue to serve in his position, official sources confirmed.

Reports in local media said Asim Malik’s retirement was scheduled for October 4, 2024, and his term had recently ended, sparking speculation about possible new appointments. However, the decision to extend his tenure was made at the highest level, allowing him to continue overseeing the agency’s crucial responsibilities.

Malik is a seasoned officer from a military family, Lieutenant General Asim Malik’s father, Ghulam Muhammad, also served as a Lieutenant General and Corps Commander Rawalpindi. Over his distinguished career, Asim Malik has commanded an infantry division in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in Waziristan, and has served as Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and Instructor at Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He has also previously served in the Military Operations Directorate and is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour. Lieutenant General Asim Malik took charge as DG ISI on September 30, 2024.