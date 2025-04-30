ISI Chief Asim Malik appointed Pakistan’s New National Security Advisor

ISLAMABAD — Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, the serving Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI),has been appointed as new National Security Advisor (NSA) amid ongoing tensions with India.

A formal notification to this effect was issued earlier today. The decision marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that a sitting chief of the ISI — the nation’s premier intelligence agency — has been entrusted simultaneously with the role of NSA, a position traditionally held by retired military officials or civilian experts.

Lieutenant General Malik, who assumed leadership of the ISI in late 2023, is considered a highly influential figure within the military hierarchy, with deep experience in counterterrorism operations and strategic planning.

Political analysts are divided over the implications of the appointment. Some see it as a pragmatic response to Pakistan’s shifting security dynamics, while others raise concerns about the militarization of key civilian roles in government.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which killed at least 26 people. India accused Pakistan of involvement without providing evidence and took punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Wagah-Attari border. In response, Pakistan expelled Indian diplomats and revoked visas, while denying involvement in the attack and offering to cooperate in an investigation. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the situation could escalate into full-scale war, with the UN urging both sides to exercise restraint. Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed credible intelligence that India may take military action in the next 24-36 hours, based on false accusations. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army downed two Indian quadcopter drones near the Line of Control.