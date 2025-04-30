AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

ISI Chief Asim Malik appointed Pakistan’s New National Security Advisor

Isi Chief Asim Malik Appointed Pakistans New National Security Advisor
ISLAMABAD — Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, the serving Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI),has been appointed as new National Security Advisor (NSA) amid ongoing tensions with India.

A formal notification to this effect was issued earlier today. The decision marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that a sitting chief of the ISI — the nation’s premier intelligence agency — has been entrusted simultaneously with the role of NSA, a position traditionally held by retired military officials or civilian experts.

Lieutenant General Malik, who assumed leadership of the ISI in late 2023, is considered a highly influential figure within the military hierarchy, with deep experience in counterterrorism operations and strategic planning.

Political analysts are divided over the implications of the appointment. Some see it as a pragmatic response to Pakistan’s shifting security dynamics, while others raise concerns about the militarization of key civilian roles in government.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which killed at least 26 people.

India accused Pakistan of involvement without providing evidence and took punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Wagah-Attari border. In response, Pakistan expelled Indian diplomats and revoked visas, while denying involvement in the attack and offering to cooperate in an investigation.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the situation could escalate into full-scale war, with the UN urging both sides to exercise restraint. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed credible intelligence that India may take military action in the next 24-36 hours, based on false accusations. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army downed two Indian quadcopter drones near the Line of Control.

Asim Malik

Pakistan’s new security advisor holds extensive military experience. Asim served as the Adjutant General (AG) at the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ).

He was responsible for overseeing military administrative matters, including legal, disciplinary, and other essential duties, for three years. His leadership in this capacity was marked by his commitment to military discipline and efficiency.

Malik’s experience in intelligence roles is limited, brings wealth of military experience to his new post. He has held high-ranking command positions, including leading infantry divisions in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in South Waziristan.

The three-star general hailed from military background, as he followed in his father’s footsteps, excelling as a cadet during his training. His distinguished performance throughout his career reflects his dedication to his country’s defense and security.

He has also contributed to the education of future military leaders, having served as an instructor at Pakistan’s National Defence University and the Command and Staff College in Quetta. His academic background includes training at prestigious military institutions such as the Royal College of Defence Studies in London and the U.S. Army’s Fort Leavenworth, where he authored a thesis on mountain warfare—a subject crucial to Pakistan’s military strategy.

Who is Lt Gen Asim Malik; Pakistan's New DG ISI?

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

