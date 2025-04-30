ISI Chief Asim Malik appointed Pakistan’s New National Security Advisor

ISLAMABAD — Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, the serving Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI),has been appointed as new National Security Advisor (NSA) amid ongoing tensions with India.
A formal notification to this effect was issued earlier today. The decision marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that a sitting chief of the ISI — the nation’s premier intelligence agency — has been entrusted simultaneously with the role of NSA, a position traditionally held by retired military officials or civilian experts.
Lieutenant General Malik, who assumed leadership of the ISI in late 2023, is considered a highly influential figure within the military hierarchy, with deep experience in counterterrorism operations and strategic planning.
Political analysts are divided over the implications of the appointment. Some see it as a pragmatic response to Pakistan’s shifting security dynamics, while others raise concerns about the militarization of key civilian roles in government.
Malik’s experience in intelligence roles is limited, brings wealth of military experience to his new post. He has held high-ranking command positions, including leading infantry divisions in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in South Waziristan.
The three-star general hailed from military background, as he followed in his father’s footsteps, excelling as a cadet during his training. His distinguished performance throughout his career reflects his dedication to his country’s defense and security.
He has also contributed to the education of future military leaders, having served as an instructor at Pakistan’s National Defence University and the Command and Staff College in Quetta. His academic background includes training at prestigious military institutions such as the Royal College of Defence Studies in London and the U.S. Army’s Fort Leavenworth, where he authored a thesis on mountain warfare—a subject crucial to Pakistan’s military strategy.