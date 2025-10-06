Rain washes out opening day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been washed out due to persistent rain at the five venues across Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar on Monday.

The first round will run from 6-9 October. In a re-match of the previous edition’s final, defending champions Sialkot were set to take on Peshawar at the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar.

FATA were set to play Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, and Faisalabad versus Karachi Blues fixtures were to begin at the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Lahore Whites were set to lock horns with Islamabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, while Abbottabad were scheduled to play Bahawalpur at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

QeAT session timings for all days except Friday:

Toss: 9.30 am

First session: 10 am – 12 pm

Second session: 12.40 pm – 2.40 pm

Third session: 3 pm to 5 pm

On Fridays

First session: 10 am – 1 pm

Second session: 2 pm – 5 pm