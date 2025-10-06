Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains, isolated hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclonic storm (SHAKHTI) prevails over the northwest of the Arabian Sea. It will likely move west-south-westwards. A westerly wavy prevails over the northeastern parts of Pakistan, and is moving northeastwards. Weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in the twin cities, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night and Tuesday.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Tuesday and between 24°C and 26°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-windstorm/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls occurred at isolated places in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree 70, Mandi Bahauddin 32, Mangla 30, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 30, New Katarian 26, Katcheri 25, Gawalmandi 23, Pirwidahi 19), Islamabad (Saidpur Village 31, City 28, Golra 27, Airport, Bokra 26), Sialkot (City 21, Airport 06), Jhelum 20, Lahore (Airport 11, City 04), Sargodha City and Narowal 09, Noorpur Thal 08, Joharabad 06, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Sheikhupura 05, Multan (Airport 04, City 01), Kasur 04, Gujarat and Okara 03, Attock, Chakwal 01, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Airport 0.4

Azad Kashmir: Rawalakot 68, Garhi Dupatta 49, Muzaffarabad (Airport 46, City 25), Kotli 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 46, Balakot 29, Pattan 14, Malam Jabba 12, Dir 08, Kalam 07, Dera Ismail Khan (City 06, Airport 05), Lower Dir, Darosh, Parachinar and Bacha Khan Airport 04, Mir Khani and Peshawar City 03, Chitral and Saidu Sharif 02, Takht Bhai 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 03, Skardu and Bagrot 02

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 100 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 90 per cent.