DG Immigration, Passport and NAB director issued show cause notice

ISLAMABAD – Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) remarked that now a days, those convicted by the court are also being awarded medals during a contempt of court hearing against DG Immigration and Passport and NAB director.

The judge issued a show-cause notice to both officials for violating court orders and questioned why the contempt proceedings should not be initiated and penalties imposed against them.

The DG Immigration & Passport and NAB Director sought additional time to submit their responses while the IHC issued notices to the attorney general and advocate general for the legal assistance.

Additionally, the court appointed Advocate Abdul Rahim Bhatti and Advocate Shoaib Shaheen as judicial assistants, emphasizing that the legal principles have already been established in the past rulings of the Supreme Court, IHC and other high courts.

Justice Babar Sattar criticized the state’s repeated violations of judicial directives, observing that despite court rulings nullifying NAB’s recommendations for the travel bans, the bureau continued to make similar suggestions, leading to the re-inclusion of names in no-fly lists.

He further remarked, “For you, the good news is that if a penalty is imposed by the court, you might also receive a medal. These days, even those punished by the court are being awarded medals,”.

The IHC also issued a contempt of court show-cause notice in a case related to the removal of the former DG Malir Development Authority’s name from the travel restriction list, before adjourning the hearing.