Dengue on rise as Islamabad reports 32 new case during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Dengue cases in the federal capital continued to rise as 31 new infections surfaced in the past 24 hours, the health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 22 were detected in rural areas and nine in urban sectors, pushing the seasonal tally to 720. At present, 20 patients are admitted in hospitals for treatment.

According to the officials, residual spraying has been carried out at the homes of patients and surrounding localities. This month, fumigation was completed at 2,000 sites while 16,332 positive larval breeding sites were destroyed.

The authorities said that more than 846,000 anti-dengue activities have been carried out so far. Vector control teams of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) remain active in high-risk areas, while fines and legal action are being enforced against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The health department appealed to residents to regularly clean water containers, tanks, and coolers to prevent mosquito breeding and curb the spread of dengue.