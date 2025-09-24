Punjab waives semester, admission fees for students in flood-affected areas

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a special package offering various educational relief measures, including fee waiver, for students in flood-hit areas of the province.

The initiative aims to support students and their families in flood-affected regions and ensure their education remains uninterrupted.

First Semester Fee Waived

The chief minister has announced waiver of tuition fees for one semester for all students from flood-hit area.

Admission Fee Relaxation for BS Student

Under the package, first-year BS students in flood-affected districts will not be required to pay their admission fees.

Furthermore, students from the districts of Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Chiniot, and Kasur will be exempt from their first-year fees.

University Registration Date Extended

The provincial government has also decided to extend the deadline for university registrations in the affected areas has been extended by 20 days, providing students with additional time to complete their enrollment.

Punjab Honhaar Scholarship Update

The chief minister has also approved an extension in the last date for applying for the “Honhaar Scholarship” has also been extended by a month.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of not letting the recent calamity impact the education of young students, pledging to support them through this difficult period.

“We are committed to ensuring that education for children and youth in flood-affected areas continues without interruption. This package will help ease the financial challenges faced by the affected families and give students a chance to continue their academic journey,” said Maryam Nawaz.

The Chief Minister also assured that the government’s efforts would continue to ensure the swift recovery of flood victims, with special attention to restoring educational activities in the affected areas.

This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s broader efforts to mitigate the impact of the devastating floods and support the long-term recovery of the province.