Defence Day: Honouring sacrifice, celebrating resolve

THIS 6th September, we do not merely remember history—we write it anew, with the ink of sacrifice, the pen of courage and the paper of a nation’s unshakable resolve.

The chapter begins in 1965, when the guns thundered across our borders. On that day, India launched an attack, hoping to break Pakistan’s spirit. What followed instead became a legend. At Lahore, our soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder with citizens, refusing to let the enemy advance.

In Sialkot, tanks clashed in one of the largest battles since World War-II, yet our defenders held their ground. From the skies above, the Pakistan Air Force carved its own chapter of glory, with pilots like MM Alam etching their names into history. The entire nation, from the soldier in the trench to the child sending prayers from home, became part of a united front that told the world: Pakistan will never bow.

But 6th September is not only about the past—it is about what lives in us today. Over the decades, every Defence Day has been a reminder that freedom is not a gift preserved in museums, but a responsibility renewed with every generation. Our martyrs live on in the strength of their mothers who bore their loss with pride, in the prayers of their children who grew up hearing their stories and in the unity of a people who refuse to forget the price of their independence.

This Defence Day carries a new weight of meaning. In recent months, Operation Bunyān-un-Marsoos became another test of Pakistan’s resilience. Once again, our soldiers stood tall against aggression and attempts to destabilize our country. It was not merely a military operation—it was a message to the world that Pakistan’s defence rests not only on weapons but on willpower. Just as in 1965, the victory was not of the defence forces alone, but of the entire nation that stood with them in spirit, in prayer and in trust.

The real strength of 6th September lies in the humanity behind the headlines. It lies in the young widow who teaches her children to be proud of their Shaheed Father. It lies in the father who salutes his son’s coffin, whispering through his tears, “Pakistan Zindabad.”

It lies in the countless families who endure sleepless nights knowing their loved ones are guarding the borders, so that the rest of us may sleep in peace. As we raise the flag this year, let us also raise our own sense of responsibility. Defence Day is not just about tanks and uniforms—it is about the unity of a people. Our challenges today may be different: economic struggles, social divides and uncertainties in a turbulent region. Yet the lesson of 6th September remains timeless—when we stand together, no force can break us.

So let this day not be a ritual of memory alone. Let it be a living promise. A promise that the courage of 1965 will inspire us in 2025. A promise that the sacrifices of Operation Bunyān-un-Marsoos will remind us of the cost of freedom. And a promise that the flag we salute is not cloth on a pole, but the very soul of a people who have endured, resisted and risen time and again.Because nations are not remembered by the wars they fought, but by the spirit with which they faced them. And the spirit of Pakistan—our spirit—is one that does not yield.

On this 6th September, let us bow our heads in gratitude to the martyrs, lift our eyes in hope for the future and stand firm in our resolve that as long as we remain united, Pakistan will endure—today, tomorrow and for all generations to come.

—The writer is contributing columnist.