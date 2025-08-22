Lahore, Punjab weather: Heavy rains expected during weekend

LAHORE – Heavy rains are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate upper parts of Pakistan which will intensify tomorrow. A westerly wave will likely affect most upper parts tomorrow.

Under these conditions, muggy weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Friday night. However, isolated rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin.

On Saturday and Sunday, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Narowal. Rain is also expected at isolated places in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rajanpur and D.G. Khan.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and hill torrents of D.G. Khan.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Sargodha. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and between 33°C and 35°C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore 05

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 79 per cent.