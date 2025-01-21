Days of Our Lives actor San Martin commits suicide in Los Angeles

Actor Francisco San Martin, best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, tragically passed away at the age of 39, according to international reports on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that he died by suicide at his home in Los Angeles on January 16.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram Actress Camila Banus, who played his on-screen sister Gabi on Days of Our Lives, honored him with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She wrote, “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

San Martin started his acting career in children’s theater while growing up in Montana. As a teenager, he moved back to Madrid, where he worked as a model and took acting classes.

After completing his education, he began performing in stage, TV, and film productions across Spain. Francisco is also remembered for his roles in Behind the Candelabra and The Bold and the Beautiful.

San Martin got famous because of his role on Days of Our Lives spanned six months in 2011, where he initially portrayed a petty thief who turned out to be an officer sent to Salem to investigate an old case. His character eventually moved to Argentina after receiving a job promotion. Later, actor Jordi Vilasuso took over the role from 2016 to 2017.

Besides his role in Days of Our Lives, Francisco San Martin had a memorable arc on Jane the Virgin, where he appeared alongside Gina Rodriguez in seasons three and four. His character engaged in a short and tumultuous relationship with Jane.