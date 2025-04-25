ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and India amid the ongoing standoff after false flag operation in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan has once again highlighted alarming rise in terrorism fueled by Indian-backed militancy on its soil.

If wee look at data shared by South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) from 2015 to 2024, Pakistan borne brunt of terrorism sponsored from Indian-supported militant groups. The report reveals that around 5,720 civilian deaths occurred in Pakistan due to these terrorist activities during this period, a staggering figure compared to India’s 1,323 civilian fatalities.

Pakistan lamented resurgence of terror activities with 1,514 terror attacks in 2023 alone, resulting in 2,922 casualties, including 358 civilian deaths. The government claims that these attacks were orchestrated and abetted by India through its proxies, including groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Republican Army (BRAS), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), among others.

Pakistan suffered nearly five times as many civilian deaths due to terrorism compared to India, while international community has not taken adequate action to address the role of Indian influence in fueling these acts of violence. With Pakistan’s population only a fifth of India’s, this means Pakistan has endured a disproportionate level of suffering, with 2,500% more civilian casualties relative to India due to these terror operations.

Pakistan vs. India’s Suffering

“The recent surge in terrorist activities on our soil, backed by elements within India, is a direct assault on the safety and security of our citizens. We urge the international community to hold India accountable for its role in perpetuating this violence,” said a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistani government is calling for stronger international intervention to curb cross-border terrorism, which they argue has not only destabilized Pakistan but also posed a threat to regional security. With the standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbors showing no sign of de-escalation, Pakistan’s leaders are emphasizing the need for global attention on India’s role in supporting these insurgent groups.

As the situation remains tense, Pakistan’s calls for peace and justice continue to resonate within the international diplomatic community, with hopes for a resolution that addresses the root causes of the ongoing violence. However, the shadow of Indian-backed terrorism looms large, and Pakistan’s resolve to combat this threat is unwavering.