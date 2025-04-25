Pak-Egypt ties: From brotherhood to regional strategy

OUR brotherly Islamic country of Egypt holds great significance in the context of our relations regarding the Zionist aggression and barbarism in Palestine, the Israel-Iran tensions, the region’s tense conditions and the ongoing terrorism from Afghan territory in Pakistan.

This historical, cultural and heritage-based strong diplomatic relationship, established over the last 77 years, is a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Undoubtedly, the Islamic creed has united the Muslim Ummah and in this regard, Pakistan and Egypt are like one body and one soul.

Both countries share a similar stance on Palestine and Kashmir.

They have reiterated their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, asserting that a sustainable solution lies in the establishment of a viable Palestinian State based on the borders prior to June 1967, with its capital in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Despite geographical distance, the foundation of this eternal bond was laid even before the establishment of Pakistan.

In 1946, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Egypt and informed its leadership about the independence struggle, receiving a warm welcome that reflected deep Islamic brotherhood.

Egypt, envisioning Pakistan as a realization of the Islamic Renaissance, was the first Middle Eastern country where Pakistan appointed an ambassador in 1948.

Today, Pakistan’s embassy is in Cairo and Egypt’s in Islamabad.

Both nations actively participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the D8 group and are recognized as major non-NATO allies.

Educational ties are strong—Pakistani students value studying at Egypt’s prestigious Al-Azhar University and Egypt played a vital role in establishing the International Islamic University in Islamabad.

Egyptian scholars continue to contribute to academic and religious training in Pakistan, reinforcing a historic relationship rooted in shared faith, vision and cooperation.

In recent years, the two countries have strengthened bilateral ties through annual consultations aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Notably, in November 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the COP 27 Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, where Pakistan advocated for climate compensation and debt relief after the 2022 floods.

The two countries signed a friendship agreement in 1951, reflecting their enduring bond.

President Gamal Abdel Nasser, who visited Pakistan for the first time in 1960, played a role in halting the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

During the 1973 Egypt-Israel war, Pakistan demonstrated solidarity by sending fighter pilots, playing a pivotal role in Egypt’s success and reinforcing their strategic partnership.

The 1970s saw cultural exchanges, with students from both countries studying in each other’s institutions.

Cooperation expanded in the late 20th century across agriculture, healthcare, higher education, technical training and ICT.

Recent efforts include joint measures to combat Hepatitis C, highlighting growing collaboration in the health sector.

The Pakistan-Egypt Joint Ministerial Commission has further advanced trade and investment, particularly in agriculture, textiles and technology, solidifying an economic partnership rooted in shared goals and mutual respect.

In the military sector, Pakistan and Egypt have engaged in coordinated military exercises to address common security concerns, including counter-terrorism efforts and intelligence sharing.

Continuing to support Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, in May 2009, under the direct instructions of the then President, Hosni Mubarak, an Assistant Foreign Minister visited Islamabad to express solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan.

Along with this visit, Egypt was the first country to send aid for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

To enhance further cooperation in defence and security, the 14th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee meeting was held in 2024.

The first joint air defence exercise, Sky Guard 1, took place in 2021.

The objective of the joint exercise was to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries in light of current and emerging threats in air defence.

The inaugural ceremony of the exercise was held on May 28, 2021, in Cairo, Egypt.

In September 2008, under the banner of the OIC, Egypt and Pakistan presented a resolution to the United Nations Human Rights Council calling for a ban on the insult of religions on behalf of the Muslim world.

The Chief of the Armed Forces visited Pakistan to promote military cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

In 2000, both countries signed a bilateral investment agreement aimed at promoting investment and providing mutual protection, creating a conducive environment for business development.

As a result, various Egyptian institutions invested in the Pakistani market, while many Pakistanis specifically invested in the textile sector in Egypt.

In 2021, Egypt’s exports to Pakistan amounted to $466 million.

The main products exported by Egypt to Pakistan included petroleum gas ($325 million), raw cotton ($24.4 million) and planting seeds ($13.8 million).

Over recent years, Egypt’s exports to Pakistan increased from $4.56 million in 1995 to $466 million in 2021.

Key products exported by Pakistan to Egypt included heavy pure cotton ($43.5 million), heavy mixed cotton ($9.22 million) and jute fabric ($5.37 million).

Pakistan’s exports to Egypt grew from $24.4 million in 1995 to $110 million in 2021.

The Suez Canal in Egypt and the Gwadar Port in Pakistan are both significant hubs along the maritime Silk Route, holding considerable strategic importance.

These locations offer substantial opportunities for enhanced mutual cooperation and trade exchange.

With trade volume exceeding $200 million, there has also been notable investment of approximately $400 million across various sectors.

These include construction, services, textiles, medical equipment—particularly surgical instruments—as well as tourism, agriculture and other essential goods.

In 2024, Egyptian exports to Pakistan reached $67.7 million, while imports totalled $67.3 million.

Pakistan’s total investment in Egypt during 2022–2023 amounted to $400,000.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Egypt, is organizing a trade conference titled Africa Exploring in May 2025.

There is no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan and Egypt is strong and multidimensional.

Both Islamic brotherly nations remain committed to mutual cooperation, shared interests, regional stability and economic development.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.([email protected])