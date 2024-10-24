AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Dar renews Pak commitment to strengthen democratic institutions

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, fostering economic growth through inclusive and sustainable development, and addressing the urgent challenge posed by climate change.

Addressing the meeting of the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in Apia, Samoa, presented Pakistan’s perspective on several critical issues on the agenda of the Commonwealth, including resilient peoples and societies, strong democratic institutions, robust economies, and environment.

The Meeting brought together the Foreign Ministers from across the Commonwealth in the lead up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to deliberate on key issues facing the Member States.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of collaboration among Commonwealth nations in building societies that can withstand and adapt to global challenges. He also expressed Pakistan’s full support to the Commonwealth and its commitment to working with member countries to develop robust solutions to common challenges.

News desk

Recomended

