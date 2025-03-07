AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Dar-e-Arqam School among 43 buildings sealed in Lahore

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 43 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore yesterday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Shadman and Shah Jamal, and 23 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Dar-e-Arqam School, The Diabetes Centre, Pak Hospital, Pakistan Flourmills Association office, restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Bank of Punjab, Sindh Bank among 102 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Top News

IMF asks Pakistan reduction in circular debt

  • Business, Featured

Regular Income Certificates latest profit rate in Pakistan from March 2025

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate falls– 07 March 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Five or Six Eid Holidays? Pakistanis to get ‘week-long’ break on Eidul Fitr 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer