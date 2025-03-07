Dar-e-Arqam School among 43 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 43 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore yesterday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Shadman and Shah Jamal, and 23 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Dar-e-Arqam School, The Diabetes Centre, Pak Hospital, Pakistan Flourmills Association office, restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.