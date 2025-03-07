Amad’s five-for puts PTV ahead in President’s Trophy final

RAWALPINDI – Amad Butt’s five-wicket haul has put PTV on the verge of win against SBP on Day-III of the President’s Trophy final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

At stumps, PTV were 69 for one with 84 runs required to win the match.

Earlier, SBP after resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 37 for one were bowled out for 264. Rameez Aziz top-scored for his side with a 97-ball 47, hitting four boundaries, while Saud Shakeel contributed 45 off 82 balls, hitting six fours.

For PTV, Amad ended up with figures of five for 84 in 27 overs, while Ali Usman and Mohammad Ibtisam took two wickets each.

Scores in brief:

SBP 205 all out, 54.2 overs (Imran Butt 89, Rameez Aziz 40; Muhammad Shahzad 5-29, Ali Usman 2-10) and 264 all out, 76.2 overs (Rameez Aziz 47, Saud Shakeel 45, Imran Butt 42; Amad Butt 5-84, Ali Usman 2-23, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-58)

PTV 317 all out, 89.2 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 125 not out, Waqar Hussain 106; Kashif Bhatti 3-53, Mohammad Abbas 3-71, Niaz Khan 3-74) and 69-1, 13 overs (Shamyl Hussain 44 not out)