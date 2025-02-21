AGL56▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)AIRLINK189.99▼ -0.17 (0.00%)BOP12.95▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.12▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML50.8▼ -0.21 (0.00%)DGKC119▼ -1.91 (-0.02%)FCCL42.68▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)FFL15.83▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC130.55▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUMNL14.35▲ 0.51 (0.04%)KEL4.72▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.54▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)MLCF48.7▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)NBP77.61▼ -0.58 (-0.01%)OGDC204.45▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL42.09▲ 1.28 (0.03%)PIBTL8.36▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL174.6▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PRL35.35▲ 0.64 (0.02%)PTC25.1▲ 0.11 (0.00%)SEARL98.3▲ 0.31 (0.00%)TELE8.5▲ 0.2 (0.02%)TOMCL33.25▲ 1.25 (0.04%)TPLP11.96▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.42▲ 1.27 (0.06%)TRG63.59▲ 1.93 (0.03%)UNITY30.51▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.49▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

What changes are being made in CSS examination system? [Details inside]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to change the old system for exams of the Central Superior Services (CSS).

The reform committee has completed consultations regarding the changes to the CSS system, reports said.

To promote the recruitment of specialists instead of general officers, the existing generalised CSS framework will be replaced with a cluster-based examination system.

There will be one more meeting of the committee to discuss changes to the compensation and pension scheme, and professionals will be recruited for technical and specialized cadres.

Additionally, it will be ensured that the skills of candidates match the positions assigned to them.

CSS Exams 2025

Earlier, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has issued a public notice, stating that CSS Exams 2025 will commence as per schedule.

“CSS Exam 2025 shall commence from 15 Feb 2025 and shall continue till 23rd of Feb 2025, as per schedule already announced,” read the notice.

FPSC has asked the students to download “Admission Certificates Online for CSS Competitive Examination-2025”.

It comes as various petitions have been filed in Islamabad and Lahore High Court against the conduct of CSS Exams 2025.

The petitioner argued that the competitive exams should not be held until results for CSS 2024 are declared.

CSS 2024 Results Date

Last week, the FPSC chairman informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that much-delayed results of CSS 2024 exams would be declared in last week of April 2025.

He revealed it when IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducting hearing on a petition seeking an order to bar the FPSC from issuing the CSS 2025 schedule until 2024 results are announced.

The FPSC chairman said the Commission would try to declare the results before the last week of the April 2025.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Kayani reserved the verdict on the petition.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

