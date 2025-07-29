Crypto users under cyberattacks through Google Forms

ISLAMABAD – Scammers are targeting Cryptocurrency users through Google Forms, according to Kaspersky researchers.

Victims receive a scam email through Google Forms, which appears as a notification from a cryptocurrency exchange service, requesting that they follow a link to a website to receive an alleged cryptocurrency transfer.

There, they are instructed to contact “blockchain support” and make a “commission” payment in crypto to receive the transfer. Following these instructions could result in the loss of funds, as the entire “transfer” story is a hoax.

The attackers used Google Forms to create a short questionnaire with just one slot to fill in: the email address. The attackers themselves input the victim’s email address into the form, and then Google Forms sends a questionnaire submission confirmation email to the victim.

The attackers crafted this form submission confirmation to look like a notification from a crypto transaction service, indicating a sum to allegedly be paid out, urging the user to click on the link to receive the payout before it “expires.”

The scam email contains Google Forms attributes, such as a header with the Google Forms logo, a link to the questionnaire (which the user never filled in), and the field value that had been submitted. The attacker banks on the fact that the email passes through spam filters, since it was sent from a legitimate Google address, and the user is tricked by a catchy headline.

“There is a need for users to verify email sources, scrutinise links and adopt robust security measures,” said Andrey Kovtun, Email Threats Protection Group Manager at Kaspersky.

To avoid falling victim to such attacks, users should not tap or click links in messages they weren’t expecting. Check for any unusual attributes in the email, like those pertaining to Google Forms that were described above. Install a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium that would prevent the user from opening a scam website.