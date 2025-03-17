AGL60.2▲ 3.79 (0.07%)AIRLINK182.7▲ 2.6 (0.01%)BOP11.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.3▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML46.28▲ 0.39 (0.01%)DGKC134.15▼ -0.38 (0.00%)FCCL45.9▲ 0.72 (0.02%)FFL16.32▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.8▼ -0.44 (0.00%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.53▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM6.12▲ 0.15 (0.03%)MLCF59.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)NBP74▲ 0.59 (0.01%)OGDC219.6▲ 1.01 (0.00%)PAEL45.4▲ 2.78 (0.07%)PIBTL9.76▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)PPL183.66▲ 0.58 (0.00%)PRL36.55▲ 1.22 (0.03%)PTC24.65▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL99.45▲ 3.63 (0.04%)TELE7.93▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.7▲ 2.14 (0.06%)TPLP10.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET22.54▲ 0.27 (0.01%)TRG60.72▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0 (0.00%)

Cricketer dies during match amid heatwave in Australia’s Adelaide

Cricketer Dies During Match Amid Heatwave In Australias Adelaide
ADELAIDE – A cricketer passed away during a match being played amid a heatwave in Adelaide, the Australia media reported on Monday.

Cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan collapsed and passed away when the match in South Australia was being played under extreme heat conditions.

At the time of the match, the temperature was 41.7 degrees Celsius while the 40-year-old cricketer collapsed on the field at Concordia College Oval and did not regain consciousness.

Emergency services were called immediately after he collapsed. Despite the medical team performing CPR, he could not survive.

Meanwhile, a friend of the late Junaid Zafar Khan told the media that he had been fasting. The Old Concordia Cricket Club player had fielded for 40 overs before batting for 7 overs.

Commenting on the tragic incident, the club stated that paramedics made their best efforts but unfortunately, he could not be saved. The club’s players are deeply saddened by his passing.

It may be mentioned here that, according to the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association’s regulations, matches are canceled if the temperature exceeds 42 degrees Celsius. If the temperature is above 40 degrees, matches proceed with special precautionary measures.

The local Islamic society said that no official cause of death has been determined yet. It said that there is no conclusive evidence that fasting directly leads to sudden medical incidents.

Web Desk Staff

