Court orders Karachi police to register case about recovery of Actor Humaira Asghar Ali’s body

KARACHI – A Karachi additional district and sessions Judge (South) on Monday directed the police to register a case under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code in connection with the recovery of model and actress Humaira Asghar’s body.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Advocate Shahzaib Sohail seeking the registration of a murder case regarding Humaira Asghar’s death.

Disposing of the plea, the court instructed the police to record statements from the deceased’s family members and proceed in accordance with the law, clarifying that if grounds for a case under Section 154 are established, it must be registered.

During an earlier hearing, police had submitted a report to the court, stating that they had contacted Humaira’s family and conducted her post-mortem examination. The report added that further action would follow upon receipt of the final forensic report.

The petition maintained that Humaira Asghar died on October 7, while her phone remained in use until February 2025. It added that the phone was left unlocked, the calls of her makeup artist went unanswered, and later her WhatsApp display picture was deleted. The plea also requested that the makeup artist, Humaira’s brother, and others be summoned for investigation.

The police report further revealed that blood samples had been collected from her room and bathroom, indicating suspicion of murder. The petitioner urged the court to order the registration of an FIR, while the investigating officer stated that a case would be filed if sufficient evidence was found. The petition had also named the SSP South and the SHO Gizri as respondents.