UK’s BRAVE initiative turns Pakistani Girls’ School into model of disaster resilience

BADIN – Government Girls Primary School (GGPS) Chanri emerged as symbol of hope and resilience after the devastating floods of 2024 that destroyed homes and disrupted education in region.

Once ill-equipped to handle disasters, the primary school has been transformed into safe learning and emergency shelter space through support from UK under the BRAVE (Building Resilience and Valuing Empowerment) programme.

Floods have repeatedly struck Chanri village, forcing families to seek refuge in the school, sometimes as many as 175 people in cramped and unsanitary conditions. “There were no toilets, no clean water, no lights,” said teacher and activist Faheem Ali Memon. “Women and children suffered the most.”

Under BRAVE programme, implemented in partnership with Concern Worldwide and the SAMI Foundation, the school now features functioning toilets, handwashing stations, and a hand pump providing clean drinking water. A 5KW solar power system ensures electricity for lights and fans even during outages, allowing families to stay safe and connected during emergencies.

The upgrades have also improved education. Hygiene sessions led by the school’s Hygiene Club teach children proper practices, which they share at home. Enrollment has risen by 20 percent, with more girls attending regularly.

“This support has restored our dignity,” said local elder Mairaj. “During floods, women and children now have a clean, private space. It’s more than just a shelter—it gives us strength.”

School Headmistress Ms. Reeta backed changes, saying these improvements strengthened both learning and disaster preparedness. “The UK-supported upgrades were a blessing. Now we have electricity, water, and sanitation at all times, and we can even receive early warnings during emergencies,” she said.