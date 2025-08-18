SBP set to launch next generation payment system PRISM+

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will officially launch its upgraded payment and settlement system, called PRISM+, on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The event will be led by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and will bring together senior SBP officials, representatives from financial institutions, and key stakeholders across the financial sector.

PRISM+ is based on the global ISO 20022 messaging standard, which is used in many advanced financial systems around the world. It includes two key components:

A faster Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system for large payments among participants

A brand-new Central Securities Depository (CSD) that manages government securities such as T-Bills, PIBs, and other government securities

A) What PRISM+ Offers

1) Faster and Smarter Banking System: PRISM+ brings many new tools and features for banks to better manage their daily operations:

Real-time transfer of large payments between participants

Option to schedule payments for a future date

Priority-based payment processing (important payments are settled first)

Live dashboards showing balances, pending payments, and settlement status

Automatic calculation of fees and invoices

2) Better Handling of Government Securities: The CSD in PRISM+ allows banks to buy, sell, and manage government bonds more easily:

Primary Market Auctions: Banks can submit bids and get results in real-time

Secondary Market Trading: Banks can submit trade instructions, which are matched and settled quickly

Collateral Management: Banks can track and value their pledged securities and see how much is available to use

Open Market Operations: Helps SBP inject or withdraw liquidity in the market and settle transactions instantly

3) Greater Transparency and Security

Every transaction has a full audit trail

Role-based access ensures only authorized users can perform actions

Real-time alerts notify banks about any issues with settlement

B) New Tools for Liquidity and Payment Management

1) Liquidity Saving Queues: To reduce delays and manage liquidity better, PRISM+ uses special queues:

High-priority payments are settled right away

Lower-priority payments go into separate queues and are settled in batches to avoid congestion

2) Reserve Earmarking: Banks can set aside funds specifically for systems like Raast, 1Link, NIFT, or NCCPL. This makes sure critical transactions are not delayed due to general liquidity use.

3) Intraday Liquidity Facility (ILF): Banks can get short-term liquidity by assigning eligible government securities. This ensures smooth settlement even during cash shortfalls.

4) Other Improvements

Longer operating hours for better access

Payment cancellation and return messages can now be handled in real time

Option to deposit or withdraw cash at SBP Karachi office for certain operations

C) Why This Matters:

PRISM+ will make Pakistan’s financial system faster, safer, and more modern. It helps participants: