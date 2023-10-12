An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted to the police five-day physical remand of PTI stalwart Dr. Yasmin Rashid besides extending the judicial remand of eight others,including Robina Jameel and ArunaNaeem, by 14 days in cases of vandalism and arson of Lahore’s Jinnah House and Shadman police station on May 9.

Earlier the suspects were produced in the court. Anti-terrorism court judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the cases.

The interrogation officer (IO) requested for physical remand of Dr. Yasmin, saying further questioning was required after the insertion of new clauses in the case against her. Thousands of people took to streets immediately after the arrest of their leader, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.