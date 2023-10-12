Under the directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a fine of Rs2,000 over wrong parking and one-way traffic violation will be resumed from today (Thursday).

The chief minister ordered to register a case for the third time violation of one-way traffic. He also ordered to clamp the wrongly parked vehicles. Traffic wardens have been deployed at more than 200 places across the city to stop one-way traffic.

A clear decrease has also been witnessed in the one-way, wrong parkingviolations due to a strict crackdown by traffic police. Action was taken against 59,848 vehicles over violation of one-waytraffic this year, traffic police sources said.

Similarly, challan tickets were issued to 121,550 vehicles over wrong parking.