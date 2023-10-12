Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman early Thursday morning and prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

He also inspected the ongoing work on the shrine’s renovation and its expansion.

Briefing the CM about the progress made so far, secretary construction and communication said 80 per cent work on the project had been completed, and that the project would be complete by the mid of next month.

Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, who also accompanied the chief minister, informed him of the work done to beautify the shrine’s interior.

He ordered expediting work on the project so that it could be completed on time.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, senior member of Board of Revenue, secretaries construction and communication, secretary Auqaf, commissioner Lahore division, deputy commissioner Lahore and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

