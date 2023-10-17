LAHORE – The interim government has slashed the prices of ghee and cooking oil at the Utility Stores to pass on relief to distressed people, days after petroleum prices were reduced.

Kakar-led caretaker setup has taken steps to reduce the prices of famous ghee and cooking oil brands across Pakistan. Utility Stores Corporation spokesperson confirmed a substantial cut in ghee and oil prices, going from Rs23 per kilogram to a much more affordable Rs60 per kg.

Furthermore, the prices of cooking oil have been reduced, with waiver going as low as Rs35 per liter. These measures have been taken to improve the financial ease of masses.

Utility Ghee Price in Pakistan