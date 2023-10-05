LAHORE – The interim government has slashed the prices of all brands of ghee at the Utility Stores, in a relief to inflation-weary people who are paying record-high food and fuel prices.

In a significant development, the price of known Ghee brands has been reduced by Rs60 to Rs394 per kilo.

Earlier, ghee was available at Rs455, with prices of lesser-known brands hovering at record high.

Similarly, the price of cooking oil has also been slashed despite the inflation clocked high in the crisis-hit nation.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 31.4 percent during the month of September 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

The inflation had increased to 27.4 percent during last month (August) whereas it was recorded at 23.2 percent during September, 2022, according to the PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation increased to 2.0 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 1.2 percent in September 2022.