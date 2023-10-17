Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs in the 15th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday evening.

Chasing 246 runs target for victory, South Africa was all out on 207 runs on the penultimate ball of the match.

South Africa lost four quick wickets after 32 runs opening stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (20) and Quinton de Kock (20).

Heinrich Klaasen (28) and David Miller (43) steadied the ship with a 45 runs partnership. After both these batters and Marco Jansen were departed, Netherlands victory was also almost certain. Keshav Maharaj provided some respectability to the team total by scoring better than run a ball 40.

Logan van Beek bagged three wickets, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren two each while Colin Ackermann took one wicket.

Scott Edwards was named player of the match.

After put in to bat by Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, Netherlands made 245 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the match which was reduced to 43 overs due to rains and wet outfield.

South African bowlers kept a stronghold on the match with a disciplined bowling till 27th over.

Led by skipper Scott Edwards, Netherlands lower middle order changed gear during the last 16 overs to put on a competitive total.

From 112 for 6 in 27 overs, Scott Edwards (78), Logan van Beek (10), Roelof van der Merwe (29) and Aryan Dutt (23) displayed strong batting performance to take the team score to 245/8.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Nigidi and Marco Jansen bagged two wickets each while Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each.

South Africa Team: Quinton de Kock †, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Team: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)†, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren