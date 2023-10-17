The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied media reports of several players contracting viral infection ahead of crucial match against Australia.

The PCB spokesman has clarified on Tuesday that no player has contracted viral infection or any other serious disease.

“Some players got fever few days back and most of them have fully recovered”, the spokesman said, adding that those in the process of recovery were under observation of team’s medical panel.

As per the media reports, opener Abdullah Shafique contracted fever ahead of Pakistan’s crucial match against Australia on October 20.

Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and leg-spinner Usama Mir also got temperature.

These players underwent medical examination and were also tested for COVID-19 and Dengue.