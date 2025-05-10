Continued provocations by India

HUMILIATED by a surprising response to its aggression on May 7, India is using all tactics in a bid to complicate the geo-strategic environment for Pakistan.

A day after India itself dropped missiles in Indian Punjab to put blame on Pakistan, Indian forces launched a missile attack on Afghanistan with the apparent objective of linking the attack to Pakistan in view of the prevailing delicate relationship between Islamabad and Kabul.

India also raised the ante by carrying out attacks on Pakistani air bases including Nur Khan, Murid and Shorkot bases.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry the missiles were fired from aircraft.

He also confirmed that India targeted Afghanistan with missiles and carried out a drone strike in the region.

Pakistan once again demonstrated its professional excellence as all the missiles were intercepted, frustrating designs of the enemy to inflict losses on military assets of Pakistan or its air defence or communication systems.

This showed Pakistani defence forces were fully alert at all levels to protect every inch of the motherland and have the technological capability to inflict harm on the enemy.

This is also confirmed by interception and destruction of about 80 Israeli-made drones that India launched against different targets in various cities of Pakistan.

As a report in the British Media claimed that India has deployed a powerful naval strike group toward Pakistan’s coast amid escalating cross-border hostilities, Pakistan Navy has announced it is fully prepared to respond to any misadventure by India.

It is regrettable that instead of availing the opportunity offered by the delayed response of Pakistan to the Indian provocations to promote peace, New Delhi is pushing the region towards a total war, which might not produce any winner.

The latest provocation and escalation came as Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir was in Islamabad to exchange views with Pakistani leadership on the current standoff between Pakistan and India.

The Saudi leader emphasized that the Kingdom was deeply concerned about the current situation in South Asia and asked for a peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, in accordance with international law and the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.

Similar views were also expressed by a number of other countries and the United Nations but India is persisting with its efforts to establish regional hegemony and is imperilling the peace of the entire region by its reckless actions that are also reflective of its frustration.

It is because of its insensitivity towards the international public opinion that India has lost support of the global community and faces a kind of diplomatic isolation.

As against this, Pakistan’s principled position on the conflict including its willingness to cooperate in the conduct of a fair and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident has garnered strategic support from international allies, including China, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, that have stood by the country in this period of heightened tension.

It is also a reality that the India attack has infused a new spirit among the Pakistani nation, which stands firmly behind its defence forces at this critical juncture.

The National Assembly has once again unanimously backed Pakistan’s military response to India’s recent aggression, calling it a show of national unity.

The lawmakers from various political parties rallied behind the defence forces, applauding their steadfast actions to defend the country’s sovereignty.

As a show of national unity, political and religious parties are one in organizing rallies in different parts of the country in support of the defence forces and JUI(F) of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to observe May 11 as Defence Day.

All this conveys a message – the Pakistani nation is ready to defend the motherland and teach the enemy a lesson.