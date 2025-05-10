Bunyan Marsus: Pakistan’s robust response

AS promised and in line with the aspirations of the people, the defence forces have delivered a strong and robust response to the Indian aggression.

For days, India continued its belligerent posture, disregarding all calls for de-escalation and provoking a dangerous spiral in regional security.

In this climate of escalating hostility, Pakistan was left with no choice but to assert its sovereignty and defend its territorial integrity through Operation Bunyan Marsus.

The defence forces have inflicted substantial losses on Indian military assets.

High-value targets such as the Pathankot, Udhampur, Gujarat and Rajasthan air bases were decisively struck.

In a remarkable feat, Pakistan Air Force successfully neutralized India’s prized S-400 missile defence system at the Adampur airbase — a system valued at over $1.5 billion and believed to be among the most sophisticated in the world.

This blow is not only tactical but psychological, underlining that no investment in foreign hardware can outmatch the resolve and capability of a professional and determined force.

India’s recent military build-up, including the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets and the S-400 systems, was meant to tilt the regional balance.

But Operation Bunyan Marṣus has shattered that illusion.

Our forces have proven that when it comes to defending Pakistan, no enemy weapon, no matter how expensive or technologically advanced, can withstand our precision, training and willpower.

Moreover, Pakistan’s response wasn’t limited to kinetic strikes.

It extended powerfully into the unconventional domain through a coordinated cyber offensive.

High-profile Indian digital infrastructure was breached, with critical websites such as those of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Crime Research Investigation Agency and many others were hacked.

The reported disabling of 70% of India’s power grid also manifests our cyber capability.

This multifaceted response — combining conventional precision strikes with sophisticated cyber operations has demonstrated that Pakistan possesses the means to defend itself across the full spectrum of conflict.

The entire Pakistani nation today stands shoulder to shoulder with its defence forces.

Public morale is at a peak, national unity is palpable and pride in our defenders is unwavering.

This operation has sent a loud and lucid message to India and to the world: Pakistan will not be cowed, cornered or coerced.

Its armed forces are not only capable but resolute in the defence of its sovereignty.

India’s aggression has been met with a bloody nose — a message delivered not just in words, but in undeniable action.