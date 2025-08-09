Caucasus peace breakthrough

IN a historic breakthrough that has the potential to reshape the dynamics of the South Caucasus, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed a landmark peace agreement at the White House, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia shook hands in a powerful gesture of reconciliation, symbolizing not only the end of hostility but the beginning of a new era of cooperation and regional connectivity.

This achievement is not just a victory for Azerbaijan and Armenia — it is a diplomatic milestone that highlights the power of dialogue. President Donald Trump deserves genuine appreciation for his focused efforts in pushing for economic integration as a means to peace. His administration’s emphasis on infrastructure and trade as instruments of reconciliation as reflected in the plan to build the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity is a fresh and pragmatic approach that merits acknowledgment. Trump’s success in mediating between Azerbaijan and Armenia follows earlier breakthroughs under his watch — facilitating ceasefire between Pakistan and India and the end of conflict between Iran and Israel. These steps underscore his administration’s commitment to reducing flashpoints across the globe through engagement rather than isolation. President Ilham Aliyev, too, must be credited for his vision and statesmanship.

His leadership in navigating this path to peace, while preserving Azerbaijan’s national interests, has demonstrated remarkable diplomatic maturity. The people of Pakistan have always stood by Azerbaijan in its just and rightful stance, particularly during challenging times. Today, Pakistan rejoices with Azerbaijan in this moment of victory for peace and prosperity. Importantly, this agreement serves as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through diplomacy. It reiterates that negotiated settlements are possible when there is political will and a focus on common interests. The global community must draw inspiration from this success and intensify efforts to resolve other ongoing conflicts. Chief among them are the Russia-Ukraine war and the long-suffering plight of the Palestinian people. What is desperately needed is not just diplomatic engagement, but a moral awakening. The world must be willing to call a spade a spade — to stand on the side of justice and human rights and to reject double standards.