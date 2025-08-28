Pia Just Moves All Sialkot Flights To Lahore Amid Flood Mayhem In Punjab

LAHORE – Air travel plans were thrown into disarray mid-week as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) shifted all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport amid raging floodwaters surged dangerously close to the Sialkot International Airport.

Passengers bound for Jeddah, Kuwait, and Dammam were caught off guard as national air carrier scrambled to move its operations, announcing that all flights between 10:00 am and 10:00 pm will now take off from Lahore. Travelers have been urged to call PIA helpline (111-786-786) for urgent updates.

Flights affected by emergency

Flight No. Route PK 746 Jeddah → Sialkot PK 745 Sialkot → Jeddah PK 239 Sialkot → Kuwait PK 244 Dammam → Sialkot

A rescue official confirmed that floodwaters are advancing from the southern side of the airport, sparking a race against time. Heavy machinery and personnel have been deployed to stop the airport from being completely inundated.

The crisis comes as Punjab reels under the fury of monsoon rains, which have already displaced more than 167,000 people. Shockingly, 40,000 residents fled their homes voluntarily after government flood warnings since mid-August.

Sialkot recorded 363mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in nearly 50 years, and more rains are forecast for northern Punjab and Azad Kashmir in the coming days.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sounded the alarm, warning of torrential rains and violent thunderstorms from August 29 to September 2, fueled by powerful monsoon currents sweeping in from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Cities on high alert include Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Islamabad, where flooding could worsen in the coming days.

Punjab Floods

Punjab is facing severe flood emergency as rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej have swelled to exceptionally high levels after India released water from upstream dams amid heavy monsoon rains.

Water outflows at some headworks have crossed one million cusecs, threatening major cities and farmland. The army has been deployed in eight districts, including Lahore, Sialkot, Kasur, and Faisalabad, to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief efforts.

Kartarpur, home to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, has also been inundated, prompting rescue operations for stranded pilgrims. Met Office warned that very high floods are likely to hit Sindh’s Guddu and Sukkur barrages between September 4 and 5.