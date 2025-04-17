AGL65.45▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK177.99▲ 0.54 (0.00%)BOP11.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.83▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML43.49▲ 0.49 (0.01%)DGKC126.35▲ 3.09 (0.03%)FCCL46.16▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL15.79▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC142.6▲ 0.72 (0.01%)HUMNL13.03▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF64.1▲ 3.34 (0.05%)NBP84.15▲ 2.87 (0.04%)OGDC212.9▲ 1.2 (0.01%)PAEL46.83▲ 0.34 (0.01%)PIBTL10.44▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PPL170.35▲ 0.67 (0.00%)PRL34.75▲ 0.24 (0.01%)PTC22.5▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)SEARL94▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TELE7.31▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.8▲ 0.78 (0.02%)TPLP10.05▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.14▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG67.3▲ 1.34 (0.02%)UNITY27.82▲ 0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 17 April, 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees moved up slightly as it stood at Rs 280.55 with a selling rate of Rs 282.25.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 280.55  282.25
  Euro EUR  318.25   321
  UK Pound GBP  371.1    374.6
 UAE Dirham AED   76.4    77.05
 Saudi Riyal SAR   74.75  75.3
 Australian Dollar AUD   178.5  180.75
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    739.8   747.8
 Canadian Dollar CAD   201.35   203.75
 China Yuan CNY  37.59  37.99
 Danish Krone DKK  42.26  42.66
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.81  36.16
 Indian Rupee IND  3.18  3.27
 Japanese Yen JPY  1.97   2.03
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  901.9   911.4
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.92  63.52
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.54 164.54
 Norwegians Krone NOK  26.14  26.45
 Omani Riyal OMR   724.1   732.6
 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
 Singapore Dollar SGD   213.5  215.5
 Swedish Korona SEK 28.38   28.68
 Swiss Franc CHF 314.94  317.69
  Thai Bhat THB   8.2  8.35

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

