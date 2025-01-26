CM Maryam’s pro-farmers & agriculture friendly policies start bearing fruit

A review report on the use of fertilisers in Punjab has confirmed a record increase in the purchase of fertilizers and pesticides in Punjab using Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card. The report stated,”Sales of 991 thousand tons of urea are showing a 57.9% increase.” It added,”The increase in urea sales was due to the Punjab government’s Kisan Card scheme.”

The Report underscored,”Sales of other organic fertilizers has also increased by 42.9%, including 50.7% increase in the use of Nitrogen, 9.3% increase in phosphate and 0.8% uptake in potash.” It noted,”Fertilizer prices has decreased during this period.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” Four lakh farmers who have obtained Kisan cards have purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs 35 billion using Kisan cards so far.” She added,” Seven and a half lakh farmers in Punjab will get Kisan cards, whereas Kisan cards have been issued to five lakh and 30 thousand farmers in Punjab so far.” She flagged,”This is the biggest program in the history of Punjab for the development of agriculture and the socio-economic uplift of farmers.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Satellite monitoring of wheat sowing in Punjab has also started.” She added,”One crore 61 lac acres wheat cultivation area will be verified through satellite.” She highlighted,”Satellite images will be compared with the images of wheat crop when it is ready to harvest.”